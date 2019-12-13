  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill UK General Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Have banks been put on alert: This is what RBI says

    By
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Dec 13: The Reserve Bank of India said it has not put banks on alert, as reported by a section of media, but asked lenders to remain prepared to face emerging and new challenges.

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was in the city to attend a central board meeting. He also met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the state capital.

    Have banks been put on alert: This is what RBI says
    Representational Image

    "There is nothing like putting banks on alert though a section of media has reported. We have said that banks should remain prepared to face the emerging and new challenges," Das told reporters.

    RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.15%; Lowers GDP forecast from 6.1% to 5%

    The RBI governor said he also discussed a host of banking-related issues with Patnaik during their meeting.

    "We discussed on financial inclusion, bank branches in the state, credit flow to agriculture sector and streamlining of the DBT through e-Kuber platform in Odisha," Das said.

    More RESERVE BANK OF INDIA News

    Read more about:

    reserve bank of india shaktikanta das banks

    Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 9:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue