Have agreed in principle to form govt in Maharashtra: Nawab Malik after Cong-NCP meeting

    Mumbai, Nov 20: In a significant development amid the ongoing stalemate in Maharashtra over government formation, leaders of the Congress and the NCP on Wednesday expressed confidence of forming a "stable" government in Maharashtra in the coming days.

    After a marathon meeting of senior leaders of the two parties at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence here, former chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said the alliance is hopeful of ending the spell of political uncertainty in the state and working to provide a stable government.

    NCP Spokesperson Nawab Malik, who joined Chavan at a press conference after the meeting, was categorical in indicating that the two parties will join hands with the Shiv Sena saying it is clear that the three parties will have to come together.

    Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Balasaheb Thorat, Prithviraj Chavan, Naseem Khan and NCP leaders Chagan Bhujbal, Supriya Sule, Nawab Malik and Praful Patel are present.

    The development came ahead of a Congress-NCP Maharashtra Coordination Committee meeting in the national capital in the evening. Post that meeting, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is slated to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar to discuss the government formation matter.

    maharashtra

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 21:15 [IST]
