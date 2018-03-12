Havan and bhoj held as part of last rites of a dead parrot in UP

There are countless examples of man-animal bonds that would leave you moved. One such incident came to the fore in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha where a man performed last rites of his pet parrot on Sunday.

The parrot, which died on March 5, was adopted by Pankaj Kumar Mittal five years ago. Mittal had also organised a 'havan' and 'bhoj' (feast). Proper procedures were followed and the parrot was given a farewell as per Hindu rituals.

"I adopted it five years ago when it could not fly because of leg injury, treated him even better than my son," ANI quoted Mittal as saying.

In 2013, the parrot, Mitthu, escaped from the clutches of an eagle and fell on the terrace on Mittal. Mittal adopted the bird and tended to its wounds. The parrot couldn't fly due to the injury inflicted by the eagle and it continued to live with Mittal's family.

On Sunday, neighbours were invited and the family performed all the rituals. They not only cremated the parrot as per Hindu rites but also organised a prayer meeting.

OneIndia News

