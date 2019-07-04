Hauz Qazi violence: IB gave adverse report on handling by Delhi police

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 04: On Wednesday, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah had summoned the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik over the temple vandalisation incident at the Hauz Qazi area.

Sources tell OneIndia that Shah was miffed with the top cop following an Intelligence Bureau report. The IB had given an adverse report to the Home Ministry in which the handling of the situation by the Delhi police was questioned. There was a communal flare up, owing to the manner in which the entire situation was handled, the IB also said in its report.

On Sunday, it may be recalled that a PCR call was received at around 11.30 pm. The caller spoke about two groups fighting.

Communal clash in Chandni Chowk: Amit Shah summons Delhi Police chief

During the meeting Shah made it clear to Patnaik, that such incidents should not occur in future. He expressed unhappiness over the manner in which the situation was handled and also said that such incidents should not occur in future. Further he also said that the rise in crimes should be controlled.

After the meeting Patnaik told reporters that he had briefed the Home Minister about the situation.

Things are normal now and four persons have been arrested, he also added.