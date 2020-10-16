Hathras: SIT completes probe, to submit report soon

Ballia firing: Five people taken into custody, hunt on for BJP leader who opened fire

New Delhi, Oct 16: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government has concluded its probe in the Hathras case.

The SIT will soon submit its report in the case, news agency ANI reported. The report will be submitted to the state government. Earlier this month, the SIT was given 10 days more time to complete its probe.

Based on the recent finding of the SIT, the Uttar Pradesh government suspended Hathras SP and four other police officers for their 'handling' of the case. The SIT also recommended lie-detector tests for all those who are involved, including the family members of the victim.

On September 14, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted. She was taken to Aligarh Muslim University's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College for where she was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after her condition worsened. On September 29, she succumbed to her injuries in Delhi.

Later, the deceased victim's body was hurriedly cremated at night with nobody from her family being present, though Hathras police denied all charges. The brutality of the crime and rushed action of the Hathras police drew nationwide criticism while the police proceeded to sequester the village - no politicians were being allowed, the family members were barred from talking to media.