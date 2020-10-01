Hathras rape victim burnt like orphan under police force: Sonia

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Oct 01: Congress president Sonia Gandhi lashed out at UP govt after the death of Hathras gangrape victim saying the girl did not die but was killed by a "cruel and insensitive" government and its administration.

Congress chief said that the 19-year-old Hathras gangrape victim was burned like orphans under police coercion.

Gandhi said, 'Nirbhaya of Hathras' did not die, she was murdered by the neglect of a ruthless government, the administration, and the Uttar Pradesh government."

Hathras gang-rape case: NHRC issues notice to Uttar Pradesh govt, state police chief

She added, "After her death, she was not even allowed to have the soil from her home."

In a video message, she said the country will speak up against this injustice and not allow the BJP to divide the country and violate the Constitution.

"This incident is a blot on our society. I want to ask is it a sin to be a girl? Is it a crime to be the daughter of a poor? What was the UP government doing? For weeks, the family's cry for justice was not heard. There was an attempt to cover up the issue. The girl was not given proper treatment. Today, our daughter has left us. I want to say that the Nirbhaya of Hathras did not die, she was killed by an insensitive government and its administration," Gandhi said.

Notably, the Dalit woman who was gang-raped and murdered by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, was cremated late night after the victim succumbed to the injuries on Tuesday morning at AIIMS, Delhi.

Her family alleged that police did not allow them to bring the body to home and cremated without their presence.

"Even after her death, the girl was denied dignity and not handed over to her family. A weeping mother could not see her daughter for the last time. This is a grave sin. Her body was cremated by force. There is dignity in death. Our Hindu religion is clear about it. But she was cremated like an orphan by the police," she added.

"What kind of justice is this? What kind of a government is this? You think you can do anything and the nation will sit and watch. Never, the nation will speak against your injustice. On behalf of the Congress party, I demand justice for the family. India belongs to everyone. Everyone has the right to live with dignity. The Constitution has given us this right. We will not allow the BJP to break the country and violate the Constitution," the Congress president said.

Hathras gangrape: Plea in SC for CBI probe, transfer of trial to Delhi

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also took on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the death of Hathras rape victim, saying Adityanath doesn't have any moral right to continue as a CM.