Hathras rape: #HathrasHorrorShocksIndia trends on Twitter

Lucknow, Sep 30: The body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gang-raped and murdered, allegedly by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, was cremated late night after the victim succumbed to the injuries on Tuesday morning at AIIMS, Delhi.

After the news broke out, netizens started outbursting on Twitter.

#HathrasHorrorShocksIndia, #ShameOnYouHathrasPolice, #ShameOnYogi are few among all which are on trend today. Comparing the gruesome incident with 2012 Delhi rape case, users made #Nirbhaya trending yesterday.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim said, police forced them to take the body to cremation ground.

The family demaned the incident to be investigated and said they do not trust the local Police.

The victim's brother also told they are scared and want security.

"We had told Police that we will perform funeral in morning. But they were in haste and were forcing us to do it immediately. They said it has been 24 hrs and body is decomposing. We wanted to do it in morning as more relatives would have come by then", said the brother.

However, Hathras DM said on Wednesday, "The allegations that funeral was conducted without family's consent are wrong. The father and brother gave their consent to conduct funeral at night. Family members were also present at funeral. Vehicle carrying victim's body was present at village from 12:45 to 2:30am."

Meanwhile, the state CM Yogi Adityanath has formed a three-member SIT to investigate the incident.

The team to submit a report within 7 days. CM also directs for trial of the case in a fast-track court.

The woman was allegedly gang-raped by 4 men in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on September 14 and succumbed to the injuries on Tuesday morning at AIIMS, Delhi.

She had gone to the fields with her mother on that fateful day and had gone missing soon after.

She was later found brutally injured, with her tongue having a serious cut as she bit it while the accused attempted to strangulate her, he said.

Also, according to the spokesperson of the hospital, the girl's legs have been completely paralysed while her arms have been temporarily paralysed.

She was shifted to the national capital after her family members said that they wanted her to undergo treatment there.

According to the victim's statement, Sandip, Ramu, Lavkush and Ravi, the four accused were arrested on Saturday.

