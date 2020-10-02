Hathras rape case: Priyanka Gandhi joins prayer meet for victim at Valmiki Temple

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 02: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi today attended a prayer meet at the Maharishi Valmiki temple in Delhi in memory of the victim of the brutal rape and murder.

This comes a day after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka were detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police while walking towards Hathras to meet the family of the rape victim.

A 19-year-old woman, who was brutally gang-raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district two weeks ago, died of her grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, prompting outrage, protests and calls for justice.

Recalling the horrors of the Nirbhaya case, the Dalit teen was allegedly sexually attacked by four men on September 14 and referred on Monday to a Delhi hospital in an extremely critical condition with spinal injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue.

She couldn't survive the night and died at 3 am, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir quoted her family as saying.