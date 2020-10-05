Hathras Protest: DMK leader Kanimozhi, others detained in Chennai

India

oi-Deepika S

Chenai, Oct 05: DMK leader and Tuticorin MP Kanimozhi was detained on Monday by police in Chennai after leading a protest seeking justice for the 19-year-old Hathras woman who died after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in UP.

"They aren't allowing us reach the Raj Bhavan. We are doing a democratic protest in a peaceful way and we have been blocked by police like how Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped by UP police," Kanimozhi told reporters on Monday.

"We don't have trust in the CBI investigation in the Hathras case. As president MK Stalin said, we need a court monitored investigation in this," she added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the alleged gang-rape and death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman that triggered a nationwide outrage.