Hathras gangrape: UP police file case against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka for violating Epidemic Act

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 01: Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were arrested by the police under sections 188, 269, 270 IPC and the Pandemic Act and were later released according to law.

The FIR has been filed at EcoTech police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, 153 Congress workers and 50 unknown people.

The FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and under section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, the police said.

"Some party members have also been booked for indulging in a scuffle during which some women constables were hurt while the uniform of a lady sub-inspector got torn," the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, around 200 Congress workers, including senior leaders of the party, had started a march on the expressways in Greater Noida after their convoy was stopped near Pari Chowk.

The two Gandhi siblings and around 150 party workers were briefly detained by the police and later released on personal bond, a senior officer told PTI. The party workers were en route to Hathras to meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who had died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, a fortnight after she was allegedly gang-raped near her village in western UP.