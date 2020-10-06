Hathras gangrape: SC to consider plea seeking court-monitored probe

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 06: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday consider a public interest litigation seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or SIT inquiry, monitored by sitting or former judges of the top court or the High Court into the gangrape of a 20-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.

The plea also sought a transfer of the Hathras gangrape case from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, alleging failure of the state government to take action against the accused.

The petition filed by a social activist, Satyama Dubey and two lawyers Vishal Thakre and Rudra Pratap Yadav claimed that grave injustice was done to the victim and her family who belonged to Scheduled Caste as her body was cremated by the police personnel without the consent of the family members.

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi and members of the party's women's wing were on Monday detained for holding a protest against the Hathras case without permission in Chennai.

The victim, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang raped and brutalized by four upper caste men on September 14 and breathed her last on September 29 at Delhi's Safdurjung hospital.