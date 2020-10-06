YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hathras gangrape: SC to consider plea seeking court-monitored probe

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 06: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday consider a public interest litigation seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or SIT inquiry, monitored by sitting or former judges of the top court or the High Court into the gangrape of a 20-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.

    Hathras gangrape: SC to consider plea seeking court-monitored probe

    The plea also sought a transfer of the Hathras gangrape case from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi, alleging failure of the state government to take action against the accused.

    The petition filed by a social activist, Satyama Dubey and two lawyers Vishal Thakre and Rudra Pratap Yadav claimed that grave injustice was done to the victim and her family who belonged to Scheduled Caste as her body was cremated by the police personnel without the consent of the family members.

    Alwar's special court likely to pronounce verdict in 2019 gang-rape case today

    Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi and members of the party's women's wing were on Monday detained for holding a protest against the Hathras case without permission in Chennai.

    The victim, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang raped and brutalized by four upper caste men on September 14 and breathed her last on September 29 at Delhi's Safdurjung hospital.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 9:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X