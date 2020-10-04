Hathras gangrape case: SIT records statements of victim's family

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Oct 04: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrived at the residence of the victim of the Hathras case. The team is recording the statements of the members of her family.

Despite Section 144 CrPC, upper caste group meeting underway in Hathras as they demand FIR to be registered against the victim's family.

The Dalit teen died of her grievous injuries in the early hours of Tuesday in a Delhi hospital and cremated in the dead of night near her home on Wednesday with her family alleging that they were forced by local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites, triggering outrage nationwide and protests in several places. She was attacked on September 14.

Hathras Protests: Priyanka Gandhi saves Congress worker during police lathicharge at DND

On Thursday, the Hathras administration clamped prohibitory orders barring the assembly of more than four people in the district, where scuffles broke out as politicians, including from the Congress and the TMC, as well as the media tried to access the village. About 300 police personnel stood on guard to prevent anybody from entering.

Today, however, the administration lifted restrictions on the media''s entry.

"Only the entry of media has been allowed into the village of the victim as the probe of the SIT has completed," Joint Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena told reporters.

Adityanath had set up three-member Special Investigation Team on Wednesday and instructed that it submit its report by October 14.

The state's government's top officials, Awanish Awasthi and police chief H C Awasthy, will meet the woman's family members and submit their report to the chief minister on their return.

"After returning from there we will be submitting a report on the entire incident to the chief minister," Awanish Awasthi said.

The death of the young woman, whose brutal assault recalled for many the horrors of the Nirbhaya case, continued to snowball into a major political issue