Hathras gangrape case: Cremation was done in family's presence, says UP Police

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Sep 30: Uttar Pradesh ADG Law & Order Prashant Kumar on Wednesday said that 19-year-old woman who had died after her gang-rape and torture, was cremated in the presence of family.

''The victim died yesterday in Delhi. After the post-mortem, the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family members & in their presence as the body was putrefying. The details of the examination will soon be out and shared,'' Prashant Kumar, UP ADG, said.

''The prima-facie chronology indicates that the incident happened on Sep 14 & that a complaint was registered. Thereafter on Sep 22, the victim revealed that she was gang-raped. The charges filed, were altered accordingly. Now the 4 accused will be also be tried for murder,'' he further said.

"The police have forcibly taken the dead body and my father along with them for cremation. When my father reached Hathras, he was immediately taken (to the crematorium) by the police," a brother of the woman said on Wednesday.

Another relative said that the woman's father was accompanied by 30 to 40 people, chiefly relatives, and others from their neighbourhood had gone to the crematorium near Bool Garhi village, under Chandpa police station limits, in the district in western UP.

The 19-year-old Dali girl, who was gang-raped by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras District, has succumbed to her injuries. The girl was brutally assaulted and raped in a field area.

Earlier, Victim's parents admitted her in a local district hospital, but as there were no signs of improvement she was shifted to AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and from there she was last admitted in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. The police so far have booked all the accused in the case, the further probe is still underway.