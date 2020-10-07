YouTube
    Hathras gang-rape case: Yogi Adityanath slams Opposition, says they are hatching conspiracies

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Oct 07: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the opposition parties for leading protests against the alleged gang-rape and murder case in Hathras district.

    Yogi Adityanath

    CM Adityanath accused the Opposition of hatching conspiracies against the state and said that they are "doing politics on the basis of caste, religion and region."

    "People who have been dividing the society on the basis of caste, religion and region, are still doing it. They can't see development, and so they're hatching new conspiracies," the chief minister said.

    FIR registered against Hathras-bound Kerala scribe, three others over claims of PFI links

    The state chief minister's comments come as several opposition leaders have been visiting the Hathras district to meet the woman's family.

    On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family of the woman. The visit which followed a dramatic standoff with the police at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border was the Congress leaders' second attempt.

    A Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and brutally assaulted in Hathras on September 14. She succumbed to her injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 14:49 [IST]
