Hathras gang-rape case: Borders reopened, reporters allowed in, says authorities

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 03: Authorities in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reopened the borders and said they would allow media to enter the village, where a 19-year-old woman was gang-raped.

On Thursday, plice had set up barricades roughly 2km from the village on the main road, blocked off all access paths and deployed policemen on the mud tracks and in the fields to prevent any "outsiders" from accessing the village.

Officials also said that Section 144 was clamped in the area. They had said the ongoing probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was the reason for the restrictions.

"Since SIT probe in the village is complete, the restriction on media has been lifted. More than five media persons are now allowed to gather as Section 144 of CrPC is in place," Prem Prakash Meena, Sadar senior divisional magistrate said.

"Only the media is allowed right now. When orders come in to allow delegations, we will let everybody know. All allegations about phones of the family members being taken away or confining them in their homes are absolutely baseless," Meena said.

Uttar Pradesh's director general of police HC Awasthi will visit Hathras amid a controversy over local administration's handling of the alleged rape case.