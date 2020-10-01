Hathras gang-rape case: Rahul, Priyanka set off on foot to meet victim's family members

Hathras, Oct 01: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday left the national capital for Hathras to meet the family members of a Dailt gang-rape victim, who died on Tuesday sparking nationwide outrage.

Sources said both the leaders left 10, Janpath, Delhi, the residence of the Congress president, and entered UP via the DND flyover, where a large number of Congress workers had gathered. Traffic was disrupted in the area. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala is accompanying the two senior leaders.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders, were stopped by authorities on Yamuna Expressway, the party said. The Gandhis were on their way to meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being gang-raped and tortured by four upper-caste men in the Uttar Pradesh district.

The Congress leaders have begun a march to meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being gang-raped and tortured by four upper-caste men in the Uttar Pradesh district

In Hathras, the district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and ordered sealing of the district borders to maintain peace. The Gandhis, who have been critical of the BJP-led UP government for failing to protect the victim, want to express their condolences and show solidarity to the victim's family in Hathras.

Condemning the incident, Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter, "All this is a shameful move of the UP government to suppress the Dalits and show them their "place" in the society. Our fight is against this hateful thinking."

Priyanka Gandhi slammed the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath government over the incident in Hathras and demanded his resignation, saying that he has no moral right to continue.

"Yogi Adityanath RESIGN. Instead of protecting the victim and her family, your government became complicit in depriving her of every single human right, even in death. You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister," Priyanka Gandhi said in Hindi on Twitter.

"I want to ask some questions to the chief minister of UP - Who ordered to cremate the body of the victim, forcefully denying the family its right to do so? Where were you sleeping for the last 14 days? Why did not you act... What kind of chief minister are you?," she tweeted.