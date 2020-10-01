Hathras gang-rape case: NHRC issues notice to Uttar Pradesh govt, state police chief

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, Oct 01: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state's police chief in connection with the recent gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit women in Hathras district.

The woman, who was battling for her life after the assault, died at Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday.

According to reports, the NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance in connection with the "gang rape and brutality of a 19-year-old women belonging to the Scheduled Caste in Hathras district", the rights panel said in a statement.

"The victim had gone missing on September 14 and was found in a badly injured condition on September 22, and was subjected to gang-rape and brutality in Hathras over two weeks ago," it said.

The Commission has sent notices to the chief secretary of the state government and the Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh, the officials said.

According to reports, the young woman had gone to the fields with her mother and went missing soon after on September 14. She was found later, beaten and tortured, her tongue cut as she bit it when the accused attempted to strangle her.

She was first admitted to Aligarh Muslim University's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and then shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Monday.

The NHRC observed that the young woman, belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, was subjected to sexual harassment and brutality. "It is apparent that the police was not able to take timely action to trace and save the victim due to which she could not be saved from being subjected to grave cruelty," it said.