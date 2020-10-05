Hathras gang-rape case: Congress stages protest in Mumbai; Seeks justice for Hathras victim's kin

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Oct 05: The Maharashtra Congress on Monday staged a protest in Mumbai over the alleged gang-rape and death of a 19-year-old woman from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, and sought justice for the family of the deceased.

Speaking during the protest, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said the incident was unfortunate and a "blot on humanity" and alleged that the Uttar Pradesh governments role in the episode has been suspicious.

Thorat, who is Maharashtra's revenue minister, and other Congress leaders, including Mumbai unit president Eknath Gaikwad, staged the satyagrah (insistence on truth) protest near Mahatma Gandhis statue close to the secretariat.

The protest was in line with the partys call for 'satyagraha' by its leaders and workers at district headquarters of various states across the country on Monday to demand justice for the family.

"The Hathras incident was unfortunate and a blot on humanity. The Uttar Pradesh governments behaviour in this case has been suspicious," Thorat said.

"This (behaviour) will not give justice to the woman and her family. We are seeking justice for her," he added. The minister said the 19-year-old woman was not given proper medical treatment required after the alleged atrocity was committed against her.

He alleged that the womans body was cremated in the dead of the night and her family members were not allowed to attend her funeral. "We all think it is suspicious. Hence, Priyankaji (Congress general secretary) has raised some questions and we need answers from the Uttar Pradesh government," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the alleged gang-rape and death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman that triggered a nationwide outrage.