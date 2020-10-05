Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad booked for violating Section 144

New Delhi, Oct 05: Uttar Pradesh police booked Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who on Sunday visited the family of the victim in Hathras, for violating Section 144. Along with Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, around 400 others, who are yet to be identified, have also been booked.

On Sunday, Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad led a rally to Boolgarhi village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras distric. The Bhim Army chief was initially prevented by police from proceeding to Hathras. Chandrashekhar Azad was, however, later allowed to visit the family.

Azad's convoy was stopped 20 km ahead of Boolgarhi on the Aligarh-Hathras route. Following this, Azad walked the remaining distance on foot along with his followers.

After he was granted permission, Chandrashekhar Azad met the family of the 19-year-old Dalit girl whose death has sparked nationwide outrage.

After he met the family of the victim, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad demanded a time-bound inquiry by a retired judge of the Supreme Court into the Hathras incident. Azad told reporters that a CBI inquiry would be time-consuming and delay the process of justice.

Chandrashekhar Azad also sought security for the family of the victim.

Chandrashekhar Azad said the family members of the victim should be provided with Y category security as they were feeling "insecure". He said an atmosphere of fear and insecurity was being created in the victim's village and that the kin of the woman wanted to leave the place.