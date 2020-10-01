Hathras gang-rape case: Akhilesh Yadav slams Centre, says BJP is showing its true colours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 01: Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the government over the death of Hathras gangrape victim on Thursday.

"Hathras victim's family severally beaten on the order of the government. Now the people will ensure the government is brought to justice. People are seeing the way BJP's misrule is revealing its true colours. The wicked will be unveiled soon," Yadav's tweet read (roughly translated from Hindi).

Hospital report doesn’t confirm rape says Hathras SP

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said that criminals, mafias and rapists are having a free run under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Uttar Pradesh government after a gang-rape case was reported from Balrampur, following closely on the heels of the Hathras incident.

Hathras sealed ahead of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's visit|Oneindia News

She demanded that the Centre impose President's Rule in the state as the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government had failed to protect the women in the state.

Hathras gang-rape: Mamata Banerjee terms 'forceful' cremation of victim's body as 'shameful'

"After Hathras incident, I hoped the Uttar Pradesh government will take action against people committing crimes against women. But a similar crime has been committed against a Dalit student in Balrampur. Under BJP's UP government, criminals, mafias and rapists are having a free run," Mayawati told reporters.

The BSP chief said that the incidents had shaken her to the core and therefore she had decided to talk to the media, "in an attempt to wake up the Centre if the UP government isn't waking up."