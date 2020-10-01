Hathras gang-rape-case: Ahead of Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi's visit, Section 144 imposed in Hathras

India

Hathras, Oct 01: Congress party in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and brother Rahul Gandhi is expected to make a visit to the family of the Hathras gangrape victim today. Ahead of their visit, Section 144 has been imposed in Hathras.

Priyanka Gandhi spoke to the victim's family and had assured them that she would visit their home. "Planning is being done, she can go anytime," sources said.

On September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped allegedly by four upper-case men at Hathras. The victim succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday, a day after she was admitted there. She had suffered multiple fractures, paralysis and had been left struggling to breathe. Her body was cremated in the absence of her family members, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Condemning the incident, Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter, "All this is a shameful move of the UP government to suppress the Dalits and show them their "place" in the society. Our fight is against this hateful thinking."

Priyanka Gandhi slammed the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath government over the incident in Hathras and demanded his resignation, saying that he has no moral right to continue.

"Yogi Adityanath RESIGN. Instead of protecting the victim and her family, your government became complicit in depriving her of every single human right, even in death. You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister," Priyanka Gandhi said in Hindi on Twitter.

"I want to ask some questions to the chief minister of UP - Who ordered to cremate the body of the victim, forcefully denying the family its right to do so? Where were you sleeping for the last 14 days? Why did not you act... What kind of chief minister are you?," she tweeted.