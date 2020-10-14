Hathras case: Three-layered security provided to victim's family, says UP government

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 14: In a recent development, the Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court that it has provided three-layered security to the Hathras gang-rape victim's family and witnesses of the case. The government also requested a status report in the probe from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) every 15 days.

In a fresh affidavit filed in the Supreme Court in connection with the Hathras gang-rape case, the State government confirmed that three-layered security cover has been given to the victim's family and witnesses to ensure their safety.

The government also stated that it has installed CCTV cameras in the village to keep a tight vigil around the place while police teams have also been deployed as well. A team of female police has also been deployed in the village for female members of the victim's family.

Meanwhile, the ruling government also requested the top court to direct the CBI to submit a fortnightly status report on the probe to the state government. The status report can be filed by Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to the Supreme Court.

The CBI had recently registered a case against an accused and took up the investigation of the Hathras incident. The case was filed on the request of the Uttar Pradesh government and "further notification from the Government of India."

A 19-year-old Dalit woman had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14.