Hathras case: SIT gets 10 more days to submit investigation report

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 07: In a recent development, the three-member special investigation team (SIT) which was set up to probe into the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman was scheduled to submit its report on Wednesday. But the government has extended the deadline by 10 more days.

Based on the recent finding of the SIT, the Uttar Pradesh government suspended Hathras SP and four other police officers for their 'handling' of the case. The SIT also recommended lie-detector tests for all those who are involved, including the family members of the victim.

On September 14, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted. She was taken to Aligarh Muslim University's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College for where she was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after her condition worsened. On September 29, she succumbed to her injuries in Delhi.

Later, the deceased victim's body was hurriedly cremated at night with nobody from her family being present, though Hathras police denied all charges. The brutality of the crime and rushed action of the Hathras police drew nationwide criticism while the police proceeded to sequester the village - no politicians were being allowed, the family members were barred from talking to media.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government took some 'corrective measures' and relaxed the restrictions. On Tuesday, the SIT team went to the village, examined the spot where the women was cremated.

The Yogi Adityanath government has asked the Supreme Court to order a court-monitored CBI probe into the gang-rape case. It has also said the midnight cremation was done to avoid large-scale violence, which was apprehended next morning.