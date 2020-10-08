YouTube
    Hathras case: Main accused claims victim's mother, brother killed her; Writes to SP

    Lucknow, Oct 08: The four accused in the Hathras gang-rape case have written a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Superintendent of Police, claiming that they are innocent and being framed in a false case.

    Hathras

    According to sources, the letter was written by the accused, identified as Sandeep, Ramu, Lavkush and Ravi sent the letter, and bears their thumb impressions.

    Sandeep, who is the main accused in the horrible incident, has said that he was not involved in the sexual assault on the 19-year-old girl. He also said that he knew the victim and was in touch with her. The accused also said that the girl's mother and brother are responsible for her death.

    The 19-year-old woman was attacked in her village on September 14 by four men and left with severe wounds, including fractures, a spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed.

    The Uttar Pradesh police have alleged that there was no rape or gang rape and the forensic report proves this. That claim is questioned by the experts suggesting that the sample was taken 11 days after the attack.

