Hathras case: Bengal's non-BJP leaders slam Uttar Pradesh MLA for his rape remark

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Oct 05: Several non-BJP parties in West Bengal slammed BJP's Ballia MP Surendra Singh, who recently said that 'sanskar' (values) should be instilled in girls to prevent incidents of rape, and sought to know why the saffron party was "maintaining silence" over the remark.

Singh, while speaking in reference to the Hathras gang-rape and murder case, said if parents instil "sanskar" in their daughters while raising them, incidents of rape can be avoided.

Hathras gang-rape case: Congress stages protest in Mumbai; Seeks justice for Hathras victim's kin

"Even if the government flaunts sword before the rapists that won't help in stopping such crimes unless parents teach their daughters to dress properly," he had said.

Describing Singh as a "pervert", TMC MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, "Is @BJP going to break their maunvrat over this sick pervert who is elected on their ticket?" Mitra, who attached a video clip of the UP MLA's remarks with her tweet.

Samajwadi Party delegation meets family of Hathras woman, assures help

Her senior party colleague and state minister Partha Chatterjee said, "This is what is expected from BJP MLAs like Singh who have no respect and regard for women, who have no proper education and are blighted by medieval ideas. Yet such people are fielded by the BJP, which goes on to show the true colour of the saffron party."

Moitra and Chatterjee's political adversary, CPI(M) Legislature Party leader Sujan Chakraborty, too, condemned the statement and said Hindutva forces treat women as "second- class citizens".

Hathras case: Caste-based meet held in support of rape accused

JEE advanced results out, Rafale in IAF Day Parade & other news | Oneindia News

Alleging that cases of Dalit atrocities are continuing unabated in Uttar Pradesh and other BJP-ruled states, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said on Sunday that the saffron party's ideology "enforces caste-based segregation".

"Dalit-oppression by BJP ruled Govts is an open secret now. The party's Anti-Dalit ideology enforces caste-based segregation even in today's day & age. Their hardships will not let @BJP4India & its leaders rest peacefully!" the chief minister tweeted.