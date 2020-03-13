Hate speech: Telangana Police registers FIR against Asaduddin Owaisi, Waris Pathan and Kapil Mishra

Hyderabad, Mar 13: In what comes as a major development after the violent Delhi riots, Telagana's Moghalpura police have registered a case against AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, former MIM legislator Waris Pathan and BJP leader Kapil Mishra for their alleged provocative and hate speeches.

Balkishan Rao Namdhari, the president of SC ST of AIMIM Inquilab party filed a complaint.

Telangana: Case registered against AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi&Waris Pathan & BJP leader Kapil Mishra, on charges of promoting enmity between two religious communities. The complaint was filed by one Balkishan Rao Namdhari, yesterday. (File pics) pic.twitter.com/W2D0n8cUa4 — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

According to reports, it is alleged that the complainant said Waris Pathan, during the anti-CAA public meeting at Kalaburgi, Karnataka, delivered provocative speech, in presence of the party chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

He further went on to say that these political leaders' alleged provocative speech could cause communal clashes between the Hindu and Muslim communities.

In his complaint, Rao also alleged that BJP leader Kapil Misra had led a gathering in support of the CAA at Jaffarabad and Maujpur Chowk in Delhi after which violence erupted between the pro and anti CAA groups which later resulted in communal clash between the two communities.

The Moghalpura police have issues an FIR under IPC sections 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 117 (Abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons), 153 - 153a (To punish persons who indulge in wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc of any particular group or class or upon the founders and prophets of a religion) and 120b (Whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy other than a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable as aforesaid shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term not exceeding six months, or with fine or with both).