    Hate and rumour mongering must stop says Shah during high-level meet post Delhi violence

    New Delhi, Feb 25: Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Northeast Delhi for a month, following the violence that has erupted in which seven persons have been killed.

    During a high level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, issues such a hate mongering, adequate force deployment were discussed. It was also decided to have better MLA-Police coordination. More importantly, it was decided that rumour mongering had to stop in order to ensure peace in the area.

    Hate and rumour mongering must stop says Shah during high-level meet post Delhi violence
    File Photo

    The meeting was attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal, Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal and representatives from political parties. Shah has been reviewing the situation since Monday.

    Meeting with Amit Shah was positive, all parties will take steps to restore peace: Kejriwal

    Shah had held a meeting late on Monday night after attending the Namaste Trump event at Ahmedabad. The meeting which began at 11 pm ended at 1.30 am, sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs tell OneIndia.

    During the meeting, Shah reviewed the law and order situation in Delhi and directed officials to restore normalcy at the earliest.

      Amit Shah chairs high level meeting on North East Delhi violence

      Meanwhile the death toll in the northeast Delhi violence climbed to seven, a senior police official on Tuesday.

      Fresh incidents of stone pelting in Northeast Delhi: Situation very tense

      A Delhi Police head constable, Ratan Lal, was among the seven killed in the violence that erupted on Monday over the amended citizenship law.

      Till Monday, authorities had said at least four people, including Lal, were killed in the violence. They said that the death toll has increased to seven on Tuesday.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 13:58 [IST]
