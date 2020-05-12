  • search
    Hassan reports COVID-19 cases; five with travel history to Mumbai test positive

    By PTI
    |

    Hassan (Ktk), May 12: The cornonavirus has extended its tentacles to Hassan district, which had till now remained free of COVID-19, with five people including two children testing positive for the virus on Tuesday, officials said.

    According to the mid-day situation report, all the five cases are with travel history to Mumbai in Maharashtra and are undergoing treatment at a designated hospital in Hassan.

    The five include- two girls aged 4 and 7 years, two men and a woman. According to officials, four of them belong to a family, and they had entered Channarayapatna border on May 10 from Mumbai and were quarantined in a residential school.

    Hassan Deputy Commissioner Girish said they are currently in Hassan COVID Hospital and they have not visited their village or contacted anyone.

