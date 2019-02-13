  • search
    Hassan BJP MLA's supporter injured in stone pelting by JDS workers

    Hassan, Feb 13: Hassan BJP MLA Preetham Gowda' supporter has been injured in stone pelting by Janata Dal (Secular) workers at MLA's residence on Wednesday.

    Reacting to the incident Preetham Gowda said that Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has instructed his party workers to harm my family and murder him.

    State BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said that BJP will hold protest in Hassan to condemn the attack on BJP MLA Preetham Gowda's residence. While condemning the attack, Yeddyurappa said attempts are being made to intimidate opposition leaders.

    The lone BJP MLA from JDS-dominant Hassan district, Preetham Gowda allegedly made controversial remarks against JD(S) chief and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda in BS Yeddyurappa's audio clip, according to reports.

    CM Kumaraswamy has written to Speaker Ramesh Kumar indicating that his office had been brought into disrepute in the recordings.

    "Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda (of BJP) was also present. The words I have heard have hurt me deeply. I could not have imagined that a member of the Legislature would speak in such a manner about the Speaker. I have sent the recording to you. As the Leader of the House, I would like you to consider the recordings and take suitable action as per law,'' Wrote CM Kumaraswamy. 

