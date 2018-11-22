Hashimpura massacre case: 4 UPPAC jawans surrender before Delhi's Tis Hazari Court

New Delhi, Nov 22: Four out of 16 jawans of Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (UPPAC) have surrendered before Delhi's Tis Hazari Court in connection with 1987 Hashimpura mass murders case. The four will be sent to Tihar jail.

The Court has issued non-bailable warrant against rest of the jawans.

In October, the Delhi High Court set aside the trial court judgment that had acquitted 16 Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) officials. The High Court convicted all the accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The High Court convicted the group for murder, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence under Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, all the 16 convicts have retired from their services.

Tis Hazari Court, Delhi on 21 March 2015 had acquitted all 16 of the accused in the Hashimpura massacre case of 1987, due to insufficient evidence. The Court emphasized that the survivors could not recognize any of the accused PAC personnel.