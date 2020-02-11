Has the Congress cut into the AAP vote share, helping the BJP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 11: While it is almost certain that the Aam Admi Party would be returning to power in Delhi, the interesting aspect is that the BJP is closing in the margin in several constituencies.

The Congress is not leading in any seat as of now, but it appears it has played a key role in reducing the margin between the candidates of the BJP and AAP. As per early trends, the BJP is doing well in key seats where the Congress has fielded strong candidates.

The BJP is leading in Model Town and Karawal Nagar in North Delhi. It is also in the lead at Dwaraka and Krishna Nagar as well as Moti Nagar.

Vote share in Delhi: AAP at 51.57 per cent, BJP, 40.53, Congress, 4.43

The surprise is the tough fight that the BJP has put up in Ballimaran and Ohkla, which are Muslim dominated areas. In Okhla, the BJP is in fact ahead of AAP's Amanatullah Khan. At Model Town, the BJP's Kapil Mishra is leading against Akhilesh Tripathi of the AAP.

At Dwaraka, Parduymn Rajput of the BJP is leading against Vinay Mishra of the AAP. The BJP's Subhas Sachdeva is leading against Shiv Charan Goel of the AAP in Moti Nagar.