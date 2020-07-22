Has rule of law become law of he who rules asks Sibal

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 22: Congress leader, Kapil Sibal today attacked the BJP led government at the Centre in wake of the recent developments in the country. He tweeted, 'has rule of law become the law of he who rules.'

"In my country, has the "Rule of Law" become the law of "He who Rules". Custodial deaths, Fake encounters, Toppling elected governments (money +), Intemperate language by the powerful, Persecuting the innocent, Highly questionable judicial verdicts. Save my country!" Sibal said in a tweet.

On Tuesday Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the Centre and listed the alleged attempt to topple the Rajasthan government. He also termed the Namaste Trump event among the government's achievement during COVID-19 times.