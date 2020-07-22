YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Has rule of law become law of he who rules asks Sibal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 22: Congress leader, Kapil Sibal today attacked the BJP led government at the Centre in wake of the recent developments in the country. He tweeted, 'has rule of law become the law of he who rules.'

    Has rule of law become law of he who rules asks Sibal
    Kapil Sibal

    "In my country, has the "Rule of Law" become the law of "He who Rules". Custodial deaths, Fake encounters, Toppling elected governments (money +), Intemperate language by the powerful, Persecuting the innocent, Highly questionable judicial verdicts. Save my country!" Sibal said in a tweet.

    Congress will soon become a party of tweets: BJP

      Delhi Health Minister: Sero surveillance from the 1st till 5th of every month | Oneindia News

      On Tuesday Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the Centre and listed the alleged attempt to topple the Rajasthan government. He also termed the Namaste Trump event among the government's achievement during COVID-19 times.

      More KAPIL SIBAL News

      Read more about:

      kapil sibal

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue