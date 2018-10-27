Has RRB ALP Result 2018 been declared: Check details here

New Delhi, Oct 27: Was the RRB ALP Result 2018 accidentally released. The results are expected to be declared soon on the official website.

However reports suggested that the results may have been accidentally released by the Railway Recruitment Board through a message. It may or may not have been intended only for qualified candidates.

The message indicated that the candidate who received the message has qualified for the 1st stage CBT. A message read, " you have secured the qualifying mark in the 1st Stage CBT.

A couple of days back a few candidates also received a message that read, " dear candidate you have secured the qualifying mark in the 1st stage CBT and you have been advised to fill the options for RRB, Post Preferences and Exam Trade before 23.59 hours of 21-10-2018. However, you have not submitted these details. You are being given one the final opportunity for submitting these details before 23.59 hrs of 23-10-2018 failing which your candidature will not be considered for further stages of CEN 01/2018. Please also refer e mail sent on registered email ID for further details.

Amidst the confusion, there is now some amount of confirmation that the RRB ALP Result 2018 will be released by October 30.

Railway Recruitment Board, RRB has completed the examination and the submission of preferences for ALP & Technician Exam 2018. As per the last information, the RRBs had given one last extension to candidates to submit their preferences and update the information on the portal till October 21, 2018. This is now complete. Before RRB releases the dates for the Second Stage CBT for ALP & Technician Exam 2018, the RRB ALP Result 2018 would be released on various RRB regional websites.