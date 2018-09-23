  • search

Has Rahul formed ‘mahagathbandhan’ with Pak against PM Modi, asks Amit Shah

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 23: BJP president Amit Shah Saturday took a dig at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, wondering if he has formed a "mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) with Pakistan as both are saying "Modi hatao" (remove Modi).

    Amit Shah

    Shah used a tweet of Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain to throw barbs at Gandhi.

    Hussain had tagged Gandhi's tweets attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal to say that they explain the "BJP-led tirade against Pakistan".

    Also Read Bangladeshi migrants are termites, will be struck off voter list: Amit Shah

    Shah tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi says 'Modi Hatao'. Pakistan says 'Modi Hatao'. Now Pakistan also supports Rahul Gandhi's baseless allegations against PM Modi. Is Congress forming an International Mahagathbandhan against PM Modi?"

    The Bharatiya Janata Party president used the hashtag #NaPakNaCongress (Neither Pakistan not Congress) to make his point.

    Also Read Indians are convinced that our Prime Minister is corrupt: Rahul Gandhi

    The BJP and the Congress are involved in a bitter war of words over the alleged corruption in the Rafale fighter aircraft deal.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi amit shah rafale deal

    Story first published: Sunday, September 23, 2018, 0:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue