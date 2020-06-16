  • search
    Has Patanjali found a cure for COVID-19

    New Delhi, June 16: Acharya Balakrishna, the chief executive officer of Patanjali said that an Ayurvedic medicine developed by the company has been able to cure COVID-19 patients within 5 to 14 days.

    He said that a team of scientists had been appointed. Firstly the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop the spread in the body. We then conducted a clinical case study on 100s of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results, he said.

    After taking the medicine, the patients recovered in 5 to 14 days and then tested negative. Hence we can say that the cure for the virus is possible through Ayurveda, he also said. In the next couple of days, evidence and data will be released by us, Balakrishna also said.

    He also advised that people should perform Yoga and keep oneself health through proper diet to boost the immune system.

    Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 12:06 [IST]
