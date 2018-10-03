Has Divya Spandana relinquished her role as Congress' social media head?

New Delhi, Oct 3: Speculations are rife that Divya Spandana, who took Congress' approach to social media to a new level altogether, may have relinquished her role as the party's social media head. An NDTV report says that Divya Spandana, popularly known as Ramya, may have irked the Congress' top brass by going overboard in her twitter tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The actor-turned-politician, who is also a former MP from Mandya in Karnataka, had posted a tweet which had a photoshopped image of PM Modi painting the word 'chor' (thief) on the forehead of his wax statue. The NDTV report while quoting sources says that there are some in the Congress who felt that a line was crossed.

Also Read | FIR against Divya Spandana for posting 'offensive photo' of Modi on Twitter

It is also being reported that Ramya did not attend office for three-days. She, however, did inform Randeep Surjewala that she would be back soon. The short introduction in Divya Spandana's Twitter handle now says "Actor, Former Member of Parliament, currently handling Social Media & Digital Communications for the Congress party". But, it is being said that her social media designation went missing for sometime, but was back soon.

What these suggest is that all is not well between her and the party. It seems that the aggressive manner in which she took the attack to the Prime Minister is not something that has been welcomed by all in the Congress. The NDTV report, while quoting sources in the Congress, says that several party leaders have indeed confirmed that her job profile has been downsized. There has been no official reaction from anyone in the Congress so far.

Also Read | Congress uses 'Thugs of Hindostan' meme to attack PM Modi

One must recall that an FIR was registered against Ramya by police in Uttar Pradesh for the tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After an FIR was lodged by complainant Syed Rizwan Ahmed, Lucknow police booked Divya Spandana for sedition under Section 124-A of the IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act that accuses the Congress leader of defaming Prime Minister Modi, who is a democratically elected leader, by calling him a 'thief'.