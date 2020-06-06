Has Dawood Ibrahim tested positive for COVID-19

  • search
    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 06: In the midst of reports that Dawood Ibrahim and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, his brother has rubbished these reports.

    IT was reported that Dawood and his wife were admitted to the Army Hospital in Karachi after they tested positive for COVID-19.

    Coronavirus: In a first, India records 300 fatalities in one-day since COVID-19 outbreak

    However, his brother Anees Ibrahim said that neither Dawood nor his family members have tested positive for COVID-19. He also said that all of them were at their home.

    The statement came in the wake of reports suggesting that Dawood and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19. It was further reported that his staff were placed under quarantine, following this.

