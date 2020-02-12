Has Congress outsourced task of defeating BJP to state parties: Sharmishtha slams Chidambaram

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Feb 12: Delhi Mahila Congress president Sharmistha Mukherjee has questioned her party celebrating the Aam Aadmi Party's historic win in assembly elections rather than focusing on its own humiliating defeat.

Mukherjee, who is the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, referred to a social media post by veteran leader P Chidambaram, and questioned whether the party has 'outsourced' the task of defeating the BJP to smaller parties.

"With due respect sir, just want to know - has Congress outsourced the task of defeating BJP to state parties? If not, then why are we gloating over AAP victory rather than being concerned about out drubbing? And if 'yes', then we (PCCS) might as well close shop," Mukherjee said in a tweet.

Shortly after AAP's victory, Chidambaram, who was also the former Finance Minister of the country, tweeted saying, "AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022."

This is the second consecutive time that the Congress drew a blank in the 70-member assembly. In 2015 too, the party did not win any seat either. On the other hand, the AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal retained power in the national capital with 62 seats while the BJP won in eight.