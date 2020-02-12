  • search
Trending Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Has Congress outsourced task of defeating BJP to state parties: Sharmishtha slams Chidambaram

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 12: Delhi Mahila Congress president Sharmistha Mukherjee has questioned her party celebrating the Aam Aadmi Party's historic win in assembly elections rather than focusing on its own humiliating defeat.

    Mukherjee, who is the daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, referred to a social media post by veteran leader P Chidambaram, and questioned whether the party has 'outsourced' the task of defeating the BJP to smaller parties.

    Has Congress outsourced task of defeating BJP to state parties: Sharmishtha slams Chidambaram

    "With due respect sir, just want to know - has Congress outsourced the task of defeating BJP to state parties? If not, then why are we gloating over AAP victory rather than being concerned about out drubbing? And if 'yes', then we (PCCS) might as well close shop," Mukherjee said in a tweet.

    Delhi elections: 63 of 70 Congress candidates lost deposits

    Shortly after AAP's victory, Chidambaram, who was also the former Finance Minister of the country, tweeted saying, "AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022."

    This is the second consecutive time that the Congress drew a blank in the 70-member assembly. In 2015 too, the party did not win any seat either. On the other hand, the AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal retained power in the national capital with 62 seats while the BJP won in eight.

    More CHIDAMBARAM News

    Read more about:

    chidambaram delhi assembly elections 2020 us congress congress

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 14:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X