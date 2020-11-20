To resolve Doklam issue, how Indian Army stood its ground against the Chinese

Doklam: One motorable road complete, second to be constructed by March 2021

Don't allow next Doklam in Arunachal, says BJP MP; claims China has encroached upon 60 km of state

Armies of India, China appear heading towards biggest face-off after Doklam

Has China set up a village, within Bhutan, 9 km from Doklam site?

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 20: Amid the growing tension between India and China across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Bhutan on Friday rejected a report which claimed that the Chinese authorities have set up a village inside its territory.

"There is no Chinese village inside Bhutan," Bhutanese Ambassador to India said while speaking to news agency ANI.

On Thursday, NDTV had reported that China had established a village two km inside Bhutan's territory, very close to Doklam site where the Chinese and Indian militaries had a tense standoff in 2017.

Interestingly, Shen Shiwei, the Chinese journalist who first put out images of alleged Chinese village inside Bhutanese land, has silently deleted his posts making such claims.

Meanwhile, Indian Army has created modern habitats with all required facilities for thousands of troops deployed in the high-altitude region which is under the grip of harsh winter.

The habitats have been provided with proper heating facilities as the region receives up to 40 feet of snow after November every year while temperatures fall up to minus 40 degree Celsius in the winter months.

Nearly 50,000 troops of the Indian Army are currently deployed in a high state of combat readiness in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero conditions as multiple rounds of talks between India and China have not yielded any concrete outcome to resolve the military standoff that erupted in early May. China has also deployed an equal number of troops.

Ahmedabad goes under 57-hour marathon curfew to stem Covid spread | Oneindia News

The armies of India and China have held eight rounds of Corps Commander-level talks so far but no breakthrough has been achieved yet to resolve the standoff.