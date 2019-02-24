Has Bihar BPSC 64th Prelims Result 2018 been declared?

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 24: The Bihar BPSC 64th Prelims Result 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Meanwhile the commission has rubbished reports that the results have already been declared. Reports had suggested that the result had been displayed on the notice board of the BPSC office in Patna.

Officials now say that the result has not been declared. The results would be declared anytime soon and once done it would be available on the official website, officials also said. The results once declared will be available on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

How to check BPSC prelims result 2018:

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the results link

A PDF page will open

Check results

Download results

Take a printout