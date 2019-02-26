Has AIBE XIII Result 2019 been declared? Direct link to check here

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 26: The AIBE XIII Result 2019 was to be declared on February 25. The results can be checked on the official website.

A notification on the official website said that the " Result for AIBE-XIII will be announced on (25th Feb, 2019) Latest by 5.00PM "

The exam was held on December 23 2018 in over 40 cities across the country. The exam was conducted by the Bar Council at the national level to award candidates with a certificate of practise. Those who qualify will be awarded a Certificate of Practice by the Bar Council of India (BCI). The direct link to check the results is http://allindiabarexamination.com.

How to check AIBE XIII Result 2019:

Go to http://allindiabarexamination.com

On the home page click on the AIBE XIII results link

View results

Download results

Take a printout