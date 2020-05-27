Haryana: You will be fined Rs 500 for not wearing mask

Chandigarh, May 27: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has on Wednesday said that people if found without mask will be fined Rs 500.

Spitting in public will also be imposed Rs 500 fine, said Vij.

"In order to prevent transmission of COVID-19, it shall be mandatory for everyone to wear a face cover/mask in public places", the state govt said.

Amidst lockdown 4.0, though several states are permitting certain activities, wearing mask and maintaining social distancing are mandatory for everyone.

Earlier, Telangana government has issued orders imposing Rs 1,000 as fine for those not wearing mask in public.

While in Delhi people who violate the order of wearing mask have to cough up fines between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000 and six-months jail in case of no-repay.

Also, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ordered to fine 200 on those who don't wear masks in public places.

After lockdown norms were eased, people started their businesses and other routine activities. People who were so long confined to their houses began rushing to the markets for selling and purchasing.

But, many failed to follow the order that they should wear masks compulsory.