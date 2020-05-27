  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Haryana: You will be fined Rs 500 for not wearing mask

    By
    |

    Chandigarh, May 27: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has on Wednesday said that people if found without mask will be fined Rs 500.

    Spitting in public will also be imposed Rs 500 fine, said Vij.

    Haryana: You will be fined Rs 500 for not wearing mask

    "In order to prevent transmission of COVID-19, it shall be mandatory for everyone to wear a face cover/mask in public places", the state govt said.

    Masks to social distancing: The security nightmare that COVID-19 is posing

    Amidst lockdown 4.0, though several states are permitting certain activities, wearing mask and maintaining social distancing are mandatory for everyone.

    Earlier, Telangana government has issued orders imposing Rs 1,000 as fine for those not wearing mask in public.

    While in Delhi people who violate the order of wearing mask have to cough up fines between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000 and six-months jail in case of no-repay.

    Also, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ordered to fine 200 on those who don't wear masks in public places.

    Fake: Govt is not providing free masks under PM Mask Yojana

      Coronavirus could heighten health risks due to heat wave, warns UN| Oneindia News

      After lockdown norms were eased, people started their businesses and other routine activities. People who were so long confined to their houses began rushing to the markets for selling and purchasing.

      But, many failed to follow the order that they should wear masks compulsory.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus haryana

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 17:26 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 27, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue