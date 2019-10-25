Haryana: Will Dushyant support Hooda, the man who jailed his grandfather

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 25: The Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) today holds the key to power in Haryana.

Politics is nothing new to Dushyant, whose great grandfather was Devi Lal and grandfather Om Prakash Chautala. Born in 1988, he is the son of Ajay Chautala and Naina Singh Chautala.

By winning ten seats, he proved that he is the claimant to the Devi Lal legacy. He beat the INLD in almost every seat. The INLD is led by his uncle and was founded by Devi Lal.

Following a rift within the family, the INLD split and Dushyant went on to form the JJP.

The BJP is hoping to woo the JJP even as the Congress-led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda is reach out to him. For Dushyant, the choice would be a tough one. If he sides with the BJP, the question is how much of a role will his party play in the coalition.

The second choice of aligning with the Congress is in fact tougher. Hooda, it may be recalled had played a major role in putting Om Prakash Chautala behind bars.

Meanwhile, two of the eight Independent MLAs, who registered a victory in the Haryana assembly polls on Thursday, were taken to Delhi by a BJP MP, sources said.

Independents Gopal Kanda and Ranjeet Singh were taken to Delhi by a chartered plane by Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal.

Kanda and Singh told the media before boarding the plane that they will support the party which will work for the development of Sirsa.

Duggal refused to comment on rushing the two Independent MLAs to the national capital. All she said was, "It is an internal matter of the BJP."

While Kanda won from Sirsa, Singh, the brother of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, won the Rania seat.

After being denied ticket by the Congress, Singh had entered the fray as an Independent.

Both Singh and Kanda were likely to extend their support to the ruling BJP, sources said.

Haryana got a fractured mandate, resulting in a hung Assembly, with the BJP winning 40 seats, Congress 31, JJP 10, independents 8 and INLD one.

The eight successful Independent MLAs play a key role for the BJP to reach the magic figure of 46 in the 90-member House.