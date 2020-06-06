Haryana Unlock 1.0: Malls to remain shut in Gurugram; religious places to open from June 8

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, June 06: The Haryana government has decided to open all places of worship from June 8, but no religious gathering will be allowed and social distancing norms must be followed.

"All places of worship can reopen from June 8, but no religious gathering will be permitted. Social distancing norms must be followed, the latest lockdown guidelines by the Haryana government stated.

"Shopping malls across the state shall be operational, except in Faridabad and Gurugram. Restaurants are permitted to function with 50 per cent capacity," it added.

Lat week, Union Health Ministry on Friday laid out new rules for shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, religious places etc to following after Central government decided to unlock the country post two-months long lockdown.

Religious places inside containment zones shall remain closed for public and those, outside will be allowed to open, according to the SOPs issued by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday to contain the COVID-19 spread at such venues.

Places of worship get frequented by a large number of people for spiritual solace and to prevent COVID-19 spread, it is important that required social distancing and other preventive measures are followed in those premises, the ministry said.

SOP for religious places

The SOP advises devotees not to touch statues/idols/ holy books etc.

It also said choir or singing groups should not be allowed.

"In view of potential threat of spread of infection, as far as feasible recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed."

It advised devotees to avoid common prayer mats and said they should bring their own prayer mat or piece of cloth which they may take back with them.

It also said physical offerings like Prasad/distribution or sprinkling of holy water, etc. will not be allowed inside the religious place.

Under the SOP all religious places shall also ensure that entrance will have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions and only asymptomatic persons shall be allowed in the premises.

Devotees will be allowed entry only if they are using masks or face cover.