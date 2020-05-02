Haryana: Tablighi Jamaat member donates plasma for COVID-19 patients twice

Chandigarh (Haryana), May 02: Arshad Ahmed, a Tablighi Jamaat member from Amravati district of Maharashtra said on Saturday that he has donated plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients twice.

Arshad Ahmed is quarantined at AIIMS dedicated COVID-19 centre in Jhajjar, Haryana and now tested negative for coronavirus.

Ahmed said, "I have donated plasma for treatment of COVID19 patients twice now. If I am needed to donate it 10 times, I will do so."

The Jamaat member also said that the Muslim should offer Ramzan prayers at home and not to visit mosques during the lockdown.

"I'd like to say that everyone must follow govt guidelines. We must cooperate with the authorities. We will offer Ramzan prayers at home not visit mosques during the lockdown", added Ahmed.

He further said, "Doctors here conducted our checkup thrice a day....Everyone must follow govt guidelines. We all must cooperate with the authorities."

On a related note, the Jamaat held a religious congregation at its New Delhi headquarters in early March, where thousands of people who took part included senior preachers from Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Indonesia where COVID-19 had already spread.

After the congregation, participants left for various states, many of whom later developed symptoms of coronavirus.

Several political leaders and experts of the country are under the impression that Tablighi Jamaat was responsible for nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.