Haryana: Student shoots dead lecturer in Sonipat

In a shocking incident, a lecturer was shot dead by a student inside Sonipat's Rajkiya college on Tuesday. The accused student is yet to be identified by the police.

According to reports, the student barged into the staff room and pumped three bullets into lecturer killing him on the spot. The lecture was declared brought dead at the hospital. Police are investigating the case.

It may be recalled that a class 12 student allegedly killed his school principal by firing four shots with a .32 bore gun in Haryana's Yamunanagar. The accused student fired four shots at Swami Vivekanand School principal Ritu Chhabra, who was in her office, with a .32 bore gun and critically injured her.

OneIndia News

