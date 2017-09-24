Haryana: Student of Om Public School allegedly gangraped by staff in Sonipat

A student of Om Public School in Sonipat town of Haryana district was allegedly gangraped by two members of the school staff. The victim wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking justice in the matter.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, no complaint has been given to the school authorities by the victim.

''Have questioned the two accused & they have denied any involvement,'' the DSP said.

Meanwhile,a case has been registered against the two staff members.

OneIndia News